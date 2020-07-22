|
KULBOK, Debbie S. Of Attleboro, formerly of Milford and Walpole, July 18, 2020, age 58. Loving mother of Jeremy P. Bergamo and his wife, Deanna, of Winter Garden, Florida, Angela M. Colburt and her husband, Jesse, of Norton, and Dylan P. Kulbok and his wife, Christina, of Milford. Cherished grandmother of Anthony Bergamo, Brady Bergamo, Cameron Bergamo, and the late Holly Kulbok. Devoted daughter of Elizabeth (Scheffler) Papovich of Northampton, Pennsylvania and the late Steve Papovich. Sister of Timmy Papovich of Northampton, Pennsylvania, Diana "DeeDee" Papovich of Northampton, Pennsylvania, Thomas Papovich of Northampton, Pennsylvania, and Michele Lourey of Valdosta, Georgia. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and her beloved cat, Diesel. Former wife of the late Philip M. Bergamo and the late Stanley Kulbok. As a result of the ongoing and ever-developing health crisis in the world and with genuine concern for the people whom they love, Debbie's family has decided that her Funeral Services will be private. A formal Memorial Service will be held in the Spring of 2021, with more information to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Medfield Animal Shelter, PO Box 271, Medfield, MA 02052 or at https://www.medfieldshelter.com/donate Arrangements by James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, WALPOLE. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 26, 2020