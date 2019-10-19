|
CARMICHAEL, Debora Ann, PhD 1960-2019 of Windham, NH Died with a peaceful heart and mind on October 18, 2019, at age 59, surrounded by loving family and friends after a four-year battle with ovarian cancer. Debora was born on an Air Force base in Bilox, MI. As a child in a military family, she moved frequently, attending seventeen schools before graduating from high school in South Dakota, and ultimately earning her PhD at Boston College. As a licensed psychologist, she was very involved in the Northeastern Society for Group Psychotherapy, her professional home, serving as President from 2014-2016. Debora earned the designation of Certified Group Psychotherapist and was awarded Fellowship status in the American Group Psychotherapy Association. She was proud to receive the Affiliate Society Assembly Award for outstanding contribution to NSGP. She trained and worked at McLean Hospital in Belmont, MA before launching her private practice with offices near Harvard Square in Cambridge, MA and in Nashua, NH. Debora was predeceased by her mother, Sandra M. Yish (Holmes). Debora leaves behind her husband of 39 years, John Gregory Carmichael (Windham, NH), her sons Sean D. Carmichael and Nova S. Golonka (Windham, NH) and Robert D. Carmichael and Magellan Casto (Salem, MA), and her three beloved grandchildren. She also leaves her father Gene C. Yish (Centerville, MA), brother Donald A. Yish and Francesca (Byfield, MA), sister Donna A. Fitzgerald and Michael, a beloved extended in-law family, many adored nieces and nephews, as well as cherished friends and colleagues. Debora loved her decades long connection to Prince Edward Island, Canada, traveling with Greg, skiing in Colorado, the mountains and the ocean, but mostly she valued caring about and loving her family and friends. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Dana Farber Cancer Center, Merrimack Valley Hospice, or the Northeastern Society for Group Psychotherapy Foundation. Visitation will be held Tuesday, Oct. 22nd from 4-8 PM at the Carrier Family Funeral Home, 38 Range Rd., WINDHAM, NH. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 23rd at 10 AM at the Funeral Home. Cremation will follow. A Memorial Service open to family, colleagues, and patients will be scheduled later this month. For directions or to send a message of condolence to the family, please visit www.carrierfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 20, 2019