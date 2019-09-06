|
|
CLARK, Deborah A. (Coombs) Of Wilmington, formerly of Malden, Sept 5. Beloved wife of Kevin P. Clark. Loving mother of Amy Duffy & husband William C. Duffy III of Tewksbury and Matthew O. Clark & wife Samantha of Saugus. Adoring grandmother of William C. Duffy IV, Clark Duffy and Olivia & Amelia Clark. Loving sister of Sandra Cass & husband Richard of Wakefield, Charles Coombs of Mashpee and the late Michael Coombs. Visitation for relatives and friends at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, on Monday from 3-6pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pulmonary Hypertension Association, 801 Roeder Road, Ste. 1000, Silver Spring, MD 20910. For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 8, 2019