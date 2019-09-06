Boston Globe Obituaries
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
(781) 334-9966
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Ave
Wakefield, MA
DEBORAH A. (COOMBS) CLARK

DEBORAH A. (COOMBS) CLARK Obituary
CLARK, Deborah A. (Coombs) Of Wilmington, formerly of Malden, Sept 5. Beloved wife of Kevin P. Clark. Loving mother of Amy Duffy & husband William C. Duffy III of Tewksbury and Matthew O. Clark & wife Samantha of Saugus. Adoring grandmother of William C. Duffy IV, Clark Duffy and Olivia & Amelia Clark. Loving sister of Sandra Cass & husband Richard of Wakefield, Charles Coombs of Mashpee and the late Michael Coombs. Visitation for relatives and friends at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, on Monday from 3-6pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pulmonary Hypertension Association, 801 Roeder Road, Ste. 1000, Silver Spring, MD 20910. For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 8, 2019
