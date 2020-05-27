Boston Globe Obituaries
DEBORAH A. "DEB" (FARMER) O'HARA

O'HARA, Deborah A. 'Deb' (Farmer) Of South Hamilton, died peacefully at home on May 25. She was 56. Born in Salem, she was the daughter of Elaine A. and the late Raymond A. Farmer. She also leaves her husband, Mark O'Hara, and son, Ryan Donovan. Deb grew up in Peabody and Lynnfield and was a 1982 graduate of Bishop Fenwick High School in Peabody. She was a 1986 graduate of the College of Business Administration at Boston College, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing. Deb was also awarded a Dean's Letter of Commendation for her tenacity and courage in overcoming Hodgkin Disease while completing her studies at BC. During college, she also studied at the University of Bath in Bath, England, and later received a Post Baccalaureate Certificate in Elementary Education from Bridgewater State University. Deb worked for many years in the commercial insurance industry in positions ranging from underwriter to account manager. Among the firms where she was employed are the One Beacon Company in Foxborough, the William C. Burke Jr. Insurance Agency in Salem, the Morse Insurance Agency in North Easton, and Safety Insurance in Boston, among others. She also leaves two brothers, Thomas J. Farmer of Scituate, and David R. Farmer of Haverhill, and several nieces and nephews. She was the daughter-in-law of the late Lois O'Hara of Peabody. In lieu of flowers, online donations can be made in memory of Deb to support Cardiac Care at Massachusetts General Hospital at giving.massgeneral.org Checks must be made payable to Massachusetts General Hospital and can be mailed to: Cardiac Care In Memory Of Deb O'Hara, c/o MGH Development Office, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114. May she rest in eternal peace and comfort. A private Service will be arranged by Solimine Funeral Homes, 426 Broadway, LYNN. Relatives and friends are encouraged to leave a message of condolence at www.solimine.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 28, 2020
