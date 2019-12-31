Home

DEBORAH A. (DANHEY) ROBBINS

ROBBINS, Deborah A. (Danhey) Of Tewksbury, formerly of Cambridge and Arlington. December 30, 2019. Beloved wife of Michael Robbins. Loving mother of Robert Jones and his wife Sharon of Fort worth, TX, Richard Jones of Medford, and Mellissa Frisoli and her husband Lawrence of Arlington. Devoted grandmother of Robert Jones, Jr. and Casey Jones, and Vanessa and Domenic Frisoli. Sister of Richard Danhey and the late Michael Danehy. Daughter of the late Robert and Margaret Reilly. Visiting Hours at the Keefe Funeral Home, 2175 Mass. Ave., NORTH CAMBRIDGE, on Saturday, from 11-12:30 pm. Relatives and friends invited. Followed by a Memorial Mass to be held in Saint John's Church, at 1 pm. Burial is private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . For directions or to send an online condolence, visit www.keefefuneralhome
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 1, 2020
