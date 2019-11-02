Boston Globe Obituaries
Services
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-0811
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
View Map
DEBORAH A. "DEBBIE" (WIER) SPADA Obituary
SPADA, Deborah A. "Debbie" (Wier) Of Canton, passed away November 1st, at the age of 61, after a fierce and courageous battle with lung cancer. Beloved wife of James M. Mother of Rebecca and Jennifer Spada both of Canton. Daughter of Deena Wier (Chansky) of Foxboro, and the late Isadore Wier. Sister of Jackie Wier of Quincy, and Ronnie Wier of Pembroke. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visiting Hours at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, Monday from 4- 8pm. Funeral Service at the Funeral Home Tuesday morning at 11am. Burial Sharon Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Deirdre Spada Fund,230 Mechanic St., Canton, MA 02021. I LOVE YOU TO THE MOON AND BACK. For complete obituary and guestbook, see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home 781-828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 3, 2019
