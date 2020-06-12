Home

Monday, Jun. 15, 2020
Colebrook Cemetery
Whitman, MA
DEBORAH A. "DEB" TERZIAN Obituary
TERZIAN, Deborah A. "Deb" Of Arlington, June 10, 2020. Beloved mother of John "JB" Terzian and his wife Leah. Daughter of the late Harry and Annabelle Terzian of Whitman. Sister of the late Judd Terzian of Plymouth and late Garrett Terzian of Atlanta, GA. Niece of Elaine Kasparian of Burlington and the late Diana Monaco of Belmont. A fierce heart and vivacious personality, Deb spent her life building communities and advocating for children. She graduated from Brimmer and May School in 1974 and Skidmore College 1978. Song and dance came naturally to Deb and always provided her an opportunity to create laughter and joy. Deb went on to pursue graduate studies at Harvard University until she began her career at the MA Department of Children and Families (DCF). Advocating for children and helping them feel safe, secure and comfortable in foster homes became her life's work. In addition to work as a child advocate, Deb was a single-parent, active in her community. When she was not working her second job at Video Horizons, she also volunteered on the Arlington Hockey and Figure Skating Committee. A testament to her determination, Deb battled Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) for over five years, all while maintaining her post at DCF and continuing to enjoy time with friends and family. A lover of life and people, Deb had a sense of humor that could light up a room and touched many lives over the course of her life. Deb will be deeply missed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sam Reinherz's Children's Memorial Fund, c/o DCF Metro North Area Board, 200 Harvard Mills Sq., Ste 420, Wakefield, MA 01880. A private Graveside Burial will be held Monday, June 15 at Colebrook Cemetery in Whitman. Memorial Service at Plymouth Congregational Church in Belmont will be announced at a later date. For more information, please visit devitofuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 14, 2020
