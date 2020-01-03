|
MASON, Deborah Ann Hodgdon Of Franklin, on January 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Richard F. Mason. Devoted mother of Gretchen Weismann and her husband Nick Kosiavelon of Newton and adored grandmother of Camille and Arthur. Loving aunt of Rick and Rachel Hodgdon, niece to Rita and Ralph Connell and cousin to Donna, Stephen, Tommy, and Malcolm Connell. Also survived by her late husband Richard's family Joan and Philip Hughes and their children Timothy, Patricia, Philip, and Jennifer and their families. Warm and engaging with every soul she came across, she will be missed by all. Visiting Hours will be held on Monday, January 6th, from 4 to 7 pm, at Robert J. Lawler and Crosby Funeral Home, 1803 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, with a Church Service at St. John's Episcopal Church, 237 Pleasant St., Franklin, Tuesday, January 7, at 11 am. Relatives and friends kindly invited to attend. For more information, see www.lawlerfuneralhome.com Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
617-323-5600
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 5, 2020