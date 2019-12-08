|
|
BERNARDI, Deborah (Skerry) A lifelong resident of South Boston, died December 6, 2019, surrounded by her devoted and adoring friends and family. Deborah was born in 1953 in South Boston, Massachusetts. She is survived by her beloved husband of 34 years, James 'Barney' Bernardi (Ret. BFD), of South Boston. Devoted mother of Melissa Anderson and her husband Kenneth, Jaime Bernardi and her husband Tim Bothwell, and Tia Bernardi, all of South Boston. Loving and doting grandmother to her world, James and Joey Rose Bothwell. Lifelong and dearest friend of Melody and Joseph Curtis of South Boston. She is the daughter of the late John V. and Mary T. Skerry of South Boston. Sister, best friend, and partner in crime to the late Maureen Curran of Milton, also sister to the late Brian Skerry of South Boston, John Skerry, Jr. of Pembroke, Beverly O'Connor of Pembroke, Barry Skerry of Kingston, and Marc Skerry of South Boston. She is survived also by many nieces and nephews. Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester St., SOUTH BOSTON, on Tuesday, December 10th, from 4-8pm. Funeral Mass in St. Brigid Church, 841 East Broadway, South Boston, on Wednesday, December 11th, at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mrs. Bernardi may be made to South Boston Catholic Academy, 866 East Broadway, South Boston, MA 02127.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 9, 2019