KAVEY, Deborah E. (Monahan) Of Waltham, December 27, 2019. Wife of John F. Kavey. Mother of Jack, Richard and Caroline E. Kavey, all of Waltham. Daughter of Richard and Faith (Corcoran) Monahan of Waltham. Sister of Kathleen Olsen of Rutland, VT, Mary E. DeCharia of Waltham and Joan Streeter of Darien, CT. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Debbie's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM on Wednesday, January 1st from 4 to 8 p.m., and again at 10 a.m. on Thursday morning before leaving in Procession to Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 880 Trapelo Road, Waltham, where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Mt. Feake Cemetery, Waltham. Donations in her memory may be made to a fund established to aid her family: https://www.gofundme.com/f/1uor5guu5c?utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer&utm_campaign=p_na+share-sheet&rcid=c057561cdda34963a32cf3f2cbf65dda For complete obituary, guestbook and directions, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 31, 2019