FITZGERALD, Deborah (Manson) Age 84, a lifelong resident of Wilmington, passed away on April 1, 2020, at the Lahey Clinic in Burlington. Deborah was the beloved wife of James F. Fitzgerald, devoted mother of Karen Roberts & her husband Kenneth of Wilmington, Donna Fuchs and Michael Fitzgerald, both of Tewksbury. Loving "Nanny" of Heather & Michael MacMillian, Justin & Hannah Roberts, Brianna Fuchs, Cheyenne Fuchs and Great-Grammy of Michael MacMillian "Baby Michael." Cherished daughter of the late Spurgeon and Bertha (Jakobsen) Manson, dear sister of the late S. David Manson, Jr. and Donald Manson, sister-in-law of Patricia Manson and Marie Manson. Deborah is also survived by her nieces, nephews and friends. Visiting Hours: In lieu of flowers, donations in Deborah's memory may be made to the Joslin Diabetes Center, One Joslin Place, Boston, MA 02215. Due to the current situation of the Coronavirus, and for the safety of everyone, the Fitzgerald family has chosen to have a private Service at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of the Nichols Funeral Home, WILMINGTON, MA. Nichols Funeral Home 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 3, 2020