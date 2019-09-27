|
|
HADDEN GRAY, Deborah Resident of Melrose, passed away surrounded by family after a prolonged illness on Sept. 25, 2019, at age 55. Beloved wife of David J. Gray with whom she shared 20 years of marriage. Proud mother of William "Liam" H. Gray and Collin J. Gray. Adored daughter of Craig and Joan (Gill) Hadden of Barnard, VT, and daughter-in-law of Carolyn R. Gray and the late Jack Gray of Holliston. Loving sister of David Hadden and his wife Amie of Bangor, ME. Dear sister-in-law of Bob Gray of South Hampton, NH; Jim and Molly Gray of Springfield, VA; Kelly and Steve Donovan of Marshfield; and John and Michelle Gray of Milford. Loved niece and aunt to many. Deb attended Bucknell University, held a Master's Degree in Biology and served as the former Port Director for MassPort. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to gather in honor of Deb's life at Grace Chapel, 59 Worthen Rd., Lexington, for her Memorial Service on Saturday, October 26, at 11am. A Celebration of her Life will follow at 2pm at the Exchange Conference Center, 212 Northern Ave., Boston. Gifts in Deb's memory may be made to the Melrose High School Permanent Scholarship Fund, www.mhsfund.org; Follow Your Art Community Studios, www.fyamelrose.org; or Spaulding Rehab Hospital - Adaptive Sports Centers or Aquatic Therapy, giving.spauldingnetwork.org/donate-now. For online tribute, directions, and additional information please visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com Life Celebration by Robinson Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 29, 2019