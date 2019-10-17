|
|
HYATT, Deborah (Ray) Age 61 of Waltham, Oct 16, 2019. Beloved daughter of Richard & Audrey (Smith) Ray. Loving mother of James & Jason Browne of Waltham. Dear sister of Richard Ray, Jr. & his wife Tanya, Sandra Ray and Heather & Stephen McGovern. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are welcome to the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St., WATERTOWN on Tuesday, from 4-7 PM. Burial in Maine on a later date. Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 20, 2019