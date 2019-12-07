|
CANTWELL, Deborah J. Age 63, of Wellington Ave., passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019 at her beloved beach house in York Beach, ME surrounded by family and friends. She was born March 13, 1956 in Medford, MA to the late Bernard P. and Jeanne F. (Doucet) Murphy of Lynnfield, MA. Debbie was a mother and homemaker whose quiet demeanor belied her sharp wit and great warmth. Over the decades, from Mansfield, MA to Pepperell, MA to York Beach, she and her beloved husband of 32 years, Donald L. Cantwell, effortlessly hosted streams of family and friends, sponsored outdoor blues concerts, and gave her parents Bernie and Jeanne comfort in their later years. She leaves a daughter, Marissa R. Cantwell of Manchester, NH and a son, Andrew L. Cantwell of Charlestown, MA; two sisters, Cynthia M. Murphy and her husband Stephen M. Burke of Mill Valley, CA and Lisa M. Douglas and her husband Scott of Ramona, CA, along with several nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at the York Harbor Inn on Sunday, December 15th at noon. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701.Visit lucaseatonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 8, 2019