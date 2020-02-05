Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeVito Funeral Home
761 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
617-924-3445
Resources
More Obituaries for DEBORAH LARUE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DEBORAH J. LARUE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DEBORAH J. LARUE Obituary
LaRUE, Deborah J. Of Plymouth and longtime resident of Arlington, passed away peacefully on February 2, after a long battle with brain cancer. Beloved daughter of the late June (Wessells) and Leonard LaRue. Dear sister to Sheryl Fitzgerald and her husband Sean of Hingham, MA and Susan Cook and her late husband James of Prince George, VA. She is also survived by her nephew Ben Cook and niece Amanda Cook. Funeral Services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Deborah's name may be made to the Shriners International Headquarters, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607. To leave an online condolence, please visit devitofuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DEBORAH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DeVito Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -