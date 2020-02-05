|
|
LaRUE, Deborah J. Of Plymouth and longtime resident of Arlington, passed away peacefully on February 2, after a long battle with brain cancer. Beloved daughter of the late June (Wessells) and Leonard LaRue. Dear sister to Sheryl Fitzgerald and her husband Sean of Hingham, MA and Susan Cook and her late husband James of Prince George, VA. She is also survived by her nephew Ben Cook and niece Amanda Cook. Funeral Services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Deborah's name may be made to the Shriners International Headquarters, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607. To leave an online condolence, please visit devitofuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 6, 2020