|
|
McNULTY, Deborah L. Age 61, passed away on October 29, 2019. Deb was born on February 24, 1958, in Norfolk, VA, and lived her formative years in West Roxbury, MA. She attended Mount St. Joseph's Academy in Brighton, MA, and went on to study at UMASS Amherst. In 1991, Deb married Walter Joyce and became a devoted and adoring stepmother to his son, Wally. Deb was a waitress at The Atlantic Fish Company in the Chestnut Hill Mall when she met Walter, who was working as a chef at Charlie's, the affiliated restaurant downstairs. Later, Deb worked in medical billing at JML Care Center in Falmouth and Faulkner Hospital in West Roxbury. She often worked two or three jobs to support her family while her husband attended law school to pursue a second career. Deb had a razor-sharp wit and intellect. She was an avid reader and crossword puzzle solver. Deb is lovingly remembered for her kind and humble heart, her quiet strength, and her strong Catholic faith. Deb cultivated true and enduring friendships in her lifetime. She was never happier than when reminiscing about old times with friends and family. Deb had a very long memory and could quote her loved ones and recount stories with uncanny accuracy throughout the years. Deb was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Walter Joyce, her mother and father, Leo and Lucille (Carey) McNulty, her sister Lucille McNulty, her brother Lester McNulty. Deb is survived by her treasured stepson, Wally Joyce, her sister Jesse (Susan) McNulty, her sisters-in-law Missy McNulty, Ruth Haivanas and Sue Neff. Deb leaves several nieces and nephews, including Dougie McNulty, whom she always referred to as an angel on Earth. Visiting Hours will be held Sunday, 2-5 pm, at the Robert J. Lawler and Crosby Funeral Home, 1803 Centre Street, WEST ROXBURY, MA. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday at Noon, at St. Theresa-Avila Catholic Church, 2078 Centre Street, West Roxbury, MA. Donations can be made in Deb's memory to Stepping Stone, www.steppingstoneinc.org Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
617-323-5600
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 1, 2019