NEWMAN, Deborah L. (Driscoll) Of Winthrop, passed away suddenly after a long illness, on May 11, 2019. She was 48 years old. Devoted mother of Nicole M. Newman of Winthrop. Dear sister of Sean M. Driscoll and his wife Cindy of Winthrop. Loving aunt of Dylan, Cailyn, and Olivia Driscoll. Former wife of Charles J. Newman of Winthrop. Born in Boston, she was the daughter of Rita C. (Petruzzelli) Driscoll and the late John F. "Jack" Driscoll of Winthrop. Visiting Hours will be held in the Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home, 210 Winthrop St., WINTHROP, on Wednesday, May 22, from 9-11am. A Funeral Mass will follow in St. John the Evangelist Church-Winthrop, at 11:30am. Relatives and friends are invited. Interment will follow in Winthrop Cemetery, (Belle Isle Section). Donations in her memory can be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. Debbie was a graduate of Winthrop High School-Class of 89. She was a member of the Winthrop High School Color Guard. She also enjoyed traveling with her daughter. Deborah was employed as an Executive Assistant for Spectra Energy. For guestbook and directions, please visit our website at www.mauricekirbyfh.com Published in The Boston Globe on May 20, 2019