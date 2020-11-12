GREENBERG, Deborah M. "Debbie" Age 63, of Reading, formerly of Melrose, Nov. 11, 2020. Daughter of the late Roberta Doucette and Gilbert Greenberg, Jr. Beloved sister of Dianne Tzovaras and her husband Evan of Woburn, Gilbert Greenberg, III of Peabody, Paul Doucette of Winchester, the late Victoria, and Linda Greenberg. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours Sunday, 2-4pm, at the E.E.Burns & Son Funeral Home, 204 Main St., MALDEN. Graveside Funeral Service in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett, Monday at 10:00am. COVID-19 guidelines will be in effect. Those attending either the Wake or Funeral should wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Debbie's family is asking that, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Communitas, 60 D Audubon Rd., Wakefield, MA 01880. For directions and guestbook, go to