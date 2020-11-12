1/1
DEBORAH M. GREENBERG
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DEBORAH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GREENBERG, Deborah M. "Debbie" Age 63, of Reading, formerly of Melrose, Nov. 11, 2020. Daughter of the late Roberta Doucette and Gilbert Greenberg, Jr. Beloved sister of Dianne Tzovaras and her husband Evan of Woburn, Gilbert Greenberg, III of Peabody, Paul Doucette of Winchester, the late Victoria, and Linda Greenberg. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours Sunday, 2-4pm, at the E.E.Burns & Son Funeral Home, 204 Main St., MALDEN. Graveside Funeral Service in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett, Monday at 10:00am. COVID-19 guidelines will be in effect. Those attending either the Wake or Funeral should wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Debbie's family is asking that, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Communitas, 60 D Audubon Rd., Wakefield, MA 01880. For directions and guestbook, go to

www.burnsfuneralhomemalden.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
E.E. Burns & Son Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
16
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Woodlawn Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
E.E. Burns & Son Funeral Home
204 Main St
Malden, MA 02148
(781) 322-0194
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved