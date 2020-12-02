SANTOS, Deborah M. Of West Roxbury, November 29, 2020. Dear and devoted wife of Nicola Lupoli. Loving daughter of Cecelia (Matusik) and the late Manuel Santos. Dear sister of Michael Santos of FL, Cheryl Santos-Hunt and her husband Alan of Randolph, Christina Emery and her husband Clifford of NH and Sharon Mason and her husband Carlo of Gloucester. Dear niece of Robert Matusik of Jamaica Plain and Monica Mastrorillo of Hyde Park. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Graveside Funeral Service Friday at 1 p.m. the Gardens Cemetery, 670 Baker St., West Roxbury. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Deborah's memory may be made to MSPCA-Angell, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130. Guestbook and obit available at www.KfouryFuneral.com