D'ANTONIO, Deborah Mary (Jackson) Of Medford, May 26. Beloved wife of Charlie D'Antonio. Devoted mother of Chuck D'Antonio and his wife Angela Vitulli of Melrose, and Cori D'Antonio of Medford. Loving grandmother of Charles D'Antonio III, Lila D'Antonio and Carson Helman. Dear sister of David Jackson of New York, NY, Dean Jackson and his wife Cathy of Winchester, Dru Raymond and her husband Larry of Ipswich, and the late Doris Humeston. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Deborah was the past Commodore of the Medford Boat Club, and was an active Bocce player. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Friday, May 31 at 8:30 AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Raphael Church, 512 High St., Medford, at 9:30 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Thursday 4 - 8 PM. Services will conclude with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Deborah's name to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Division Of Development/Jimmy Fund, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168.To leave a message of condolence visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes



Medford-Woburn-Wilmington Published in The Boston Globe on May 28, 2019