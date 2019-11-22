Boston Globe Obituaries
Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home - Newmarket
77 Exeter Road (Route 108)
Newmarket, NH 03857
(603) 659-3344
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home - Newmarket
77 Exeter Road (Route 108)
Newmarket, NH 03857
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Pine Hill Cemetery
Dover, NH
View Map
Shiva
Following Services
Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home - Newmarket
77 Exeter Road (Route 108)
Newmarket, NH 03857
View Map
Resources
DEBORAH RAND UMBRO


1956 - 2019
DEBORAH RAND UMBRO Obituary
UMBRO, Deborah Rand Age 63, of Hillside Lane, died unexpectedly on November 21, 2019, at her residence. Born March 11, 1956, in Schenectady, NY, she was the daughter of Milton and Phyllis (Braker) Rand. She graduated with a Bachelor's of Arts in Education from Boston University. Deborah worked for the past 10 years as a special education teacher at North Andover Middle School. Prior to that, over a 25 year span, she worked as a special education teacher in several elementary and preschools. Deborah always put family and friends above her own needs, and was a kind, sweet, loving person. She was predeceased by her father, Milton Rand, her sister, Ellen Rand, her brother-in-law, Allan Berke, and her sister-in-law, Josephine Umbro. Survivors include her husband of 35 years, Stephen Umbro of Newmarket, NH; her mother, Phyllis Rand of Dover, NH; her sons, Matthew Umbro and his wife, Kaitlin of Newburyport, MA and their son Benjamin, Jeffrey Umbro of Queens, NY, and Daniel Umbro of Portsmouth, NH; her siblings, Carolyn Berke of New York, NY, Larry Rand of VA, and Steven Rand and his wife Mary Curtin Rand of Auburn, NY; her brother-in-law, Robert Umbro of Dennis, MA; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visiting Hours: A Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, November 24th, at 11 a.m., with Rabbinical Spiritual Leader Alex Matthews officiating at Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home, 77 Exeter Road, NEWMARKET, NH. Burial will follow in Pine Hill Cemetery, Dover. There will be a Shiva Minyan at the Funeral Home after the Burial on Sunday. Visit www.kentandpelczarfh.com to sign an online guestbook. Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home 77 Exeter Road (Route 108) Newmarket, NH 603-659-3344

Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 23, 2019
