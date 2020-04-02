|
SMITH WALSH, Deborah Former Lynn Councilor, Health Center Advocate After a courageous five-year battle with ovarian cancer, Deborah Smith Walsh died peacefully on March 27, 2020, surrounded by her three children. She is survived by her beloved best friend, partner, and husband of 49 years, John Coleman Walsh of Lynn; her children: Marissa Walsh, Steven Walsh and his wife, Annie, and Joseph Walsh; her grandchildren: Coley, Maeve, Myles and Brigid; and her brothers, Ernest Smith, Jr. of Boston and James Smith and his wife, Abbe, of Swampscott. She was predeceased by her parents, Ernest "Dutchy" Smith, Sr., and Helen (D'Ortona) Smith, and her brother Steven. Debbie was a cherished member of the Lynn community. A graduate of Lynn Classical High School, class of 1965, she went on to nursing school at the Soldiers' Home in Chelsea, and worked as a nurse at Union Hospital. Nursing was not her true calling, however. Once her kids were all in school, she wanted to try something new, and, encouraged by her husband, Coley, her love of politics and the community, and her activism on the Aborn School PTA, she decided to run for the Lynn School Committee. The committee at that time had no women on it and very few parents of current schoolchildren. She ran on stickers, and won, thus beginning a twenty-year political career. After eight years on the school committee, she was elected to the city council, where she served for twelve years. She was the first woman to be elected by her peers as Vice-President of the council, of which she was particularly proud. During her time as a public official, and even after, Debbie attended almost every event in the city of Lynn. She was, literally, everywhere. And she did not do it just during election years. She did it all the time. It was her job. And she loved it. There was also not a board in the city that she did not serve on at one time or another. She was proud of her work with Girls Inc., Family & Children's Service, My Brother's Table, the Lynn Public Library, the Lynn Business/Education Foundation, LynnArts, the Lynn Museum, and so many more. She was a champion of the arts in Lynn from the very beginning. Debbie was someone who got things done, and when people wanted to get things done, they called her. Until a few weeks ago Debbie worked at the Lynn Community Heath Center, as their community liaison. She enjoyed the job and her colleagues, and she liked staying involved, and in touch with her many friends at Lynn City Hall. As an early supporter of the Health Center and its mission, it is fitting that she ended her career of public service there. Debbie had boundless energy, even during most of her treatment. She loved being a grandmother, and she loved accompanying Steven, Annie, and the kids on their annual visits to Story Land (by last year the trip was more for her than for them!) and the Cape Codder. She was especially happy that she was able to enjoy Disney World with them three times, and during their October trip she went on Avatar Flight of Passage, which she said she would never go on again, but was also her favorite. She enjoyed every minute she spent with Coley (10), Maeve (9), Myles (9) and Brigid (7); they kept her going these last few years. Besides spending time with her family, Debbie enjoyed reading, shopping, going to museums, politics, nonprofits, Hallmark movies, going out to eat (especially with Kathy and Maureen), and traveling. She and Coley were able to go on two Viking cruises during her illness—she highly recommends them!--and, other than Disney World with the kids, they were her favorite trips. She also loved Bermuda, New York City, London, and Cape Cod. Debbie was up for anything. She had a spirit of adventure and never said no to anything new, interesting, or fun. In August she flew—alone—to visit Joe in Florida to attend the opening of one of his plays. One of her favorite things was hosting friends and family for the holidays at her house, including her friend of 63 years, Elaine Fiasconaro. She was also a loving aunt to Andrew, Hayley, Tristan, Chloe, Peggy, Coley, Richard, Patrice, Diane, John, Mary Theresa, Kathleen, Loretta, Beth, Mark, Matt, Luke, and Eric, who adored her. Debbie spent a lot of time at Mass General Hospital during her illness and, as you can imagine, became a fixture there. She immediately learned names and made friends with everyone she encountered: volunteers, nurses, doctors, aides, cleaners, receptionists, schedulers. We are grateful for all the special relationships she had there, and especially want to thank Kristen, Samantha, Gina, Marybeth, Cassandra, and Richard. We also want to thank her All Care nurse Lev, who became like a member of the family. Debbie loved Lynn. She loved Lynn for what it is, for what it was, for what it can be. She loved the people of Lynn. She wanted everyone in Lynn to feel included, and represented. She was opinionated. She spoke up. She was not afraid of a fight. If she disagreed with you, she would tell you. Ultimately, she tried to do the most good for the most number of people. And she never stopped doing that job. She did it, not to get elected or re-elected, but because it was the right thing to do. That was just who she was. She would tell you to stay home right now. Fill out your census form. Register to vote. Don't give up. Visiting Hours: The best way to remember Debbie at this challenging time is with a donation to one of her favorite organizations: Lynn Community Health Center, lchcnet.org My Brother's Table, mybrotherstable.org All Care VNA, allcare.org and the Lynn Museum, lynnmuseum.org To share a memory or leave online condolences, please visit the Funeral Home website. We hope you will join us in a few months for a public Celebration of Debbie's Life! 