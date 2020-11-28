1/1
DEBORAH THROOP LEIGHTON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DEBORAH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LEIGHTON, Deborah Throop Intrepid traveler of the globe and lifelong student of the arts and language, died November 23rd at 83. Though she also lived in Lincoln, Boston and Bedford, home was always Concord, MA, where she grew up, the daughter of Dan and Martha Smith and sister to Louise and Throop, attended Concord Academy (class of '55) and raised two daughters. Deborah pursued community and friendship through a career as a professional volunteer in local and national campaigns, and later with WGBH, Massachusetts General Hospital and Beacon Hill Village. Deborah is survived by her brother, Dan Throop Smith, Jr., and her two daughters, Anne and Julia Leighton. And by her traveling buddies, among whom her sister-in-law, Barbara Leighton, was the source of many funny stories about white wine loving Americans traveling in France. And by Concord Academy classmates, friends and support through the decades. And by the longtime residents of Langsford Road, Cape Porpoise, Maine, her solace by the sea, where she was notorious for swimming in the harbor amongst the fishing boats and holding court on her front porch in her pink bathrobe. Consistent with her wishes and family tradition, there will be no Service and Deborah's ashes will travel to her favorite places. But if the mood strikes you -- raise a glass, toast a memory, and donate to a favorite cause. To share a memory or offer a condolence, visit: www.concordfuneral.com

View the online memorial for Deborah Throop LEIGHTON


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Concord Funeral Home
Director - Glenn D. Burlamachi, CFSP
Concord, MA 01742
978-369-3388
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved