GOLDEN, Deborah Torf Owner and President of Torf Funeral Service Deborah Torf Golden 75 years of age, of Westchester, NY, and formerly of Brookline, MA passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 7th, 2019. She was the devoted daughter of Hyman J. and Lee (Greenberg) Torf. She was the loving mother of Mitchell Golden and his wife Kimberly, Jason Golden and his wife Jessica and Amy Torf Feinberg and her husband Jeffrey Feinberg. She was the doting and loving Bubbe of Jacob, Alexander, Joshua, Brianna, Ryan, Ethan, Mikayla, Annabel and Hunter. She was loved by her nephews, extended family,funeral family and friends. Funeral will be held from the Torf Funeral Service Chapel, 151 Washington Ave., CHELSEA, MA on Wednesday, September 11th, at 11 AM, with burial to follow at Sharon Memorial Park, Dedham Street, Sharon, MA. The family will continue memorial observances at the home of Amy Torf Feinberg and Jeffrey Feinberg on Wednesday, September 11th to Friday, September 13th from 4 PM to 8 PM. Donations in Deborah's memory may be made to the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress, 20 Burlington Mall Road, Suite 261, Burlington, MA 01803, https://mdsc.org or to the Chelsea Jewish Foundation, 165 Captains Row, Chelsea, MA 02150, http://chelseajewishfoundation.org. Visit www.torffuneralservice.com for guestbook and directions. Torf Funeral Service 617-889-2900
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 10, 2019