TUCKER, Deborah Of Cambridge, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully in Morris Plains, NJ, on October 30, 2020 at the age of 91. Dearly loved wife of the late Leonard Tucker. Beloved mother of Anne Tucker Shulman. Adoring grandmother of Elizabeth Shulman, and Julian Shulman and his wife Teruha Kawamoto. Doting great-grandmother to Ren Kawamoto. Preceded in death by her treasured children, Jonathan Tucker and Karen Tucker. A graduate of Smith College and Simmons Library School, Deborah was a lifelong learner. She delighted in listening to classical music, visiting museums, and collecting art. She will be greatly missed by her many friends and family members. Funeral services in Sharon, Massachusetts will be private. An open memorial service will be held at a future date, after the pandemic. In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be sent to the Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey - Jonathan B. Tucker Memorial Scholarship Fund, Office of Advancement, 700 Exchange Street, Middlebury, VT 05753 or the Barnstable Land Trust, 1540 Main St., West Barnstable, MA 02668. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com