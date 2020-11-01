1/1
DEBORAH TUCKER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DEBORAH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TUCKER, Deborah Of Cambridge, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully in Morris Plains, NJ, on October 30, 2020 at the age of 91. Dearly loved wife of the late Leonard Tucker. Beloved mother of Anne Tucker Shulman. Adoring grandmother of Elizabeth Shulman, and Julian Shulman and his wife Teruha Kawamoto. Doting great-grandmother to Ren Kawamoto. Preceded in death by her treasured children, Jonathan Tucker and Karen Tucker. A graduate of Smith College and Simmons Library School, Deborah was a lifelong learner. She delighted in listening to classical music, visiting museums, and collecting art. She will be greatly missed by her many friends and family members. Funeral services in Sharon, Massachusetts will be private. An open memorial service will be held at a future date, after the pandemic. In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be sent to the Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey - Jonathan B. Tucker Memorial Scholarship Fund, Office of Advancement, 700 Exchange Street, Middlebury, VT 05753 or the Barnstable Land Trust, 1540 Main St., West Barnstable, MA 02668. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Levine Chapels
470 Harvard Street
Brookline, MA 02446
6172778300
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved