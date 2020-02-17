|
|
HOWARD, Deborah Voss Age 89, of West Newton, died peacefully on February 15, 2020, after a 9 year struggle with Alzheimer's disease. She was predeceased by her devoted husband of 67 years, Frank A. Howard and a grandson. She is survived by Karen Howard and Chris O'Brien of West Newton, Susan Howard and David Bernstein of Peterborough, New Hampshire, Elizabeth Howard of Brooklyn, New York, 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Deborah was a naturalist at heart, and an environmental activist. She spent almost 20 years working for the Massachusetts Audubon Society. She went on to become Deputy Undersecretary for Environmental Affairs for the State of Massachusetts. Finally, she founded Deborah Howard Gardens, a company providing fine gardening services. In their retirement, she and Frank enjoyed traveling throughout the world looking at birds and nature. A celebration of her life will be arranged at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Deborah may be made to Good Shepherd Community Care (Hospice), 90 Wells Ave., Newton, MA, or the Massachusetts Audubon Society, 208 South Great Road, Lincoln, MA. Burke - Blackington Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 23, 2020