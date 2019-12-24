|
|
FERSON, Debra A. Of East Sandwich, formerly Dorchester and Milton, died December 23, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
Deb was strongly committed to her work as Senior Vice President of Operations at Moors & Cabot for over 15 years. She enjoyed many challenges and rewards in her career. She was diligent, professional, and accommodating to coworkers all over the country. She also formerly worked at Tucker Anthony as Vice President of Operations. Deb loved the Cape and enjoyed walking the Canal and Sandy Neck Beach. She was passionate about fitness and had many friends at the Cape Cod YMCA. Deb was thoughtful of others and loved to host gatherings at her home. She was a warm, generous, and kind woman who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Beloved daughter of the late James R. and Mary (Kleczek) Ferson. Cherished sister of Kathy MacKenzie and her husband Andy of Abington, James Ferson and his wife Ellen of Sandwich, John Ferson of Milton, Joe Ferson of Watertown, and Bob Ferson of Bourne. Loving niece of Anna Shields and Jennie Burns, sister-in-law of Peggy MacKenzie, and close friend of Luba Hrynyk. Also survived by nieces, nephews, and many cousins.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Sunday, 2-6 PM, in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the Funeral Home at 9:30 AM, on Monday, prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Agatha's Church, Milton, at 10:30 AM. Burial in Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Abington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a cancer . See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 26, 2019