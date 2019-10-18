|
MICALE-HUNT, Debra A. Of Stoneham, passed away on Tuesday, October 15th, 2019 at the age of 63, after an eight year battle with ovarian cancer. Debra is the beloved wife of Paul C. Hunt and the loving mother of Ashleigh Hunt. Cherished sister of Rosemarie Carroll and her late husband Charles. She is also the aunt of Kerry Valle and Brian Carroll. Debra is the loving daughter of the late Alphonso and Rita (Frongillo) Micale. Family and friends are cordially invited to gather and share memories with Debra's Family at the Barile Family Funeral Home, 482 Main Street (Rt. 28), STONEHAM, on Saturday, October 26th from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. Parking attendants and elevator are available. Immediately following the service all are invited to Bear Hill Golf Club, 2 North Street, Stoneham for a luncheon buffet.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Debra's memory to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance at www.ocrahope.org or please call at 212-268-1002.
Published in The Boston Globe from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019