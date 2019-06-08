BUONO, Debra E. (Hall) Age 64, formerly of Somerville and Delray Beach, Florida died suddenly on June 4, 2019. Debbie spent her career as an accountant working for the town of Arlington, MA from which she retired in January of 2017 and most recently for Travel Pro in Boca Raton, Florida where she was admired for her skills, knowledge and excellent work ethic. Debbie spent her leisure time by her pool, on beautiful Delray Beach or with her family. She was an extraordinary cook and loved her Florida home which was meticulously decorated with never a thing out of place! Debbie had one of the loveliest smiles and an infectious laugh which would bubble over easily and often. Her steadfast loyalty and devotion to those she loved was a treasured gift. Debra was the devoted mother of Joseph M. Buono, of Florida, formerly of Medford and the beloved, longtime partner of Stephen Costabile of Delray Beach, also formerly of Medford. She was the cherished daughter of the late Marjorie A. (Goddard) Nicholas. Dear sister of Sherry Doyle and her husband Robert of Clinton, Pamela Fawcett of Malden, Valerie Hall of Methuen, George Nicholas and his wife Mary of Clinton, Stephen Nicholas of Norton and the late Donna Lee Nicholas. Loving aunt to numerous nieces and nephews whom she adored. Funeral Procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, on Wednesday at 10AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Clement Church at 11AM. Relatives and friends invited to attend. Calling Hours Tuesday, 4PM-8PM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the Brain Injury Association of America, 30 Lyman Street, Westborough, MA 01581 or www.biama.org For more information please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com Published in The Boston Globe on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary