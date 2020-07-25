Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hallett Funeral Home
273 Station Avenue
South Yarmouth, MA 02664
(508) 398-2285
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 30, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Hallett Funeral Home
273 Station Avenue
South Yarmouth, MA 02664
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 30, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Pius X Church
Station Ave.
South Yarmouth, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DEBRA DEAGLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DEBRA P. DEAGLE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DEBRA P. DEAGLE Obituary
DEAGLE, Debra P. Age 63 of South Yarmouth, died July 15, 2020. Loving wife of Timothy J. Hynes. Daughter of the late John A. and Patricia W. (Regan) Deagle. Sister of the late John J. Deagle. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 30 in St. Pius X Church, Station Ave., South Yarmouth. Interment will be private. Visitation will precede the Mass from 9 to 10:30 a.m. in the Hallett Funeral Home, 273 Station Ave., SOUTH YARMOUTH. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to The Brewster Animal Rescue League, 3981 Main Street, Brewster, MA 02631. Hallet Funeral Home South Yarmouth, MA www.hallettfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DEBRA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hallett Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -