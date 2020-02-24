Boston Globe Obituaries
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-8600
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
12:00 PM
St. John Chrysostom Church
4750 Washington St
West Roxbury, MA
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. John Chrysostom Church
4750 Washington St
West Roxbury, MA
View Map
CREIGHTON, Debra S. (Starr) Of Walpole, formerly of West Roxbury, February 21, 2020. Beloved wife of George D. Loving mother of Jessica and Robert. Devoted daughter of the late Leona (Gillis) Starr. Dear sister of Karen Kreuscher and her husband Karl of Loxahatchee, Florida and her twin John Starr and his wife Barbara of Boston. Sister-in-law of Jean LeBlanc and her late husband Charles of West Roxbury, Denise Mackey and her husband Richard of Quincy, Charles Creighton and his late wife Donna of Walpole, Robert Creighton and Mary Flinn of Roslindale, and Bette Creighton of Marshfield. Daughter-in-law of Elizabeth Creighton and the late Charles of West Roxbury. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Visiting Hours in St. John Chrysostom Church, 4750 Washington St., West Roxbury, on Thursday, February 27th from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at noon. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation at themmrf.org For guestbook, www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 25, 2020
