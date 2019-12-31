|
NICKERSON, Debra S. Of Saugus, age 63, December 19th. She was the loving daughter of the late Richard P. Nickerson and Gloria E. Nickerson. Cherished sister to LuAnne Fritz and her husband of Saugus, Diane Aston of Newbury. Beloved aunt of Christopher Fritz and his wife Lauren of Danvers, Matthew Fritz of Saugus, Janine DeLano and her husband of Newbury, Jessica, Jocelyn and Jordan of Newbury. Cherished great-aunt of Macguire, Ethan & Braydon. Left behind by her beloved dog Peaches. She will be missed by many relatives and friends including Mary Sue, Debbie & Sean. If we do not laugh, we cry. While we feel deep sorrow at Debbie's passing, we want to celebrate all of our happy, joyous memories of her. We were all touched by Debbie's life and we want to share our memories of her. Please gather with us on Saturday, January 4th at 10:30 a.m. at the First Congregational Church, 300 Central Street, Saugus, to share your favorite memories as well. For directions & condolences, BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 2, 2020