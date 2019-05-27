DOYLE, Deirdre M. "Dee" (Sullivan) Age 65, of Wilmington, formerly of Cambridge, passed away on May 24, 2019, following a long and courageous battle with ovarian cancer. Dee was the beloved wife of Thomas F. Doyle, devoted mother of Thomas F. Doyle, Jr., both of Wilmington, cherished daughter of the late Timothy "Eddie" and Rosemary (Lothian) Sullivan, dear sister of Timothy Sullivan of Colorado, Michael J. Sullivan & his wife Janet, Therese Ouelette and John Sullivan all of Wilmington. Best friend of Frannie Burke, Margie Gaudette, Debbie Mason, Barbara Moura and Hazel Valentino. Dee is also survived by her beloved pets Rocky and Jazzy as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. Visiting Hours: Family and friends will gather for Visiting Hours at the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave. (Rte. 62), WILMINGTON, on Thursday, May 30th, from 4:00-8:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, May 31st, at 10:00 a.m., in St. Thomas of Villanova Church, 126 Middlesex Ave., Wilmington. Interment will follow in Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington. In lieu of flowers, donation in Dee's memory may be made to Ovarian Cancer, c/o , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. Nichols Funeral Home 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com Published in The Boston Globe on May 28, 2019