Celebration of Life
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
4:00 PM
Abington, MA
ZACCARDI, Deirdre (Power) Age 40, died suddenly on Mon., Oct. 7 in Abington. Beloved mother of Alexis, 11, Nathaniel, 9, and Kathryn, 9, who also died suddenly on Oct. 7 at their home. They are survived by Deirdre's parents Francis G. Power, III and Barbara Power; sister of Tara and her husband Jeffrey; and Sean Power and his wife Johanna of Marshfield. Loving aunt and cousin to Erin and Francis; Joshua and Elizabeth. Beloved niece of Leslie Power, Judith Sweeney and Robert Curley.

Deirdre, Alexis, Nathaniel and Kathryn are survived by countless friends and family who knew and loved them dearly. Deirdre was a longtime and cherished employee at EMI Strategic Marketing in Boston. Alexis was a student at Abington Middle School. Nathaniel and Kathryn were students at Woodsdale School. Deirdre was very involved with Abington Public Schools as well as Keeping Pace with Multiples Miracles of West Bridgewater.

The family requests privacy during this time. Services will be held for immediate family only in the coming days. The family invites all those who wish to remember Deirdre and her family to gather in a Celebration of Life in Abington on Monday, October 14th at 4pm.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 12, 2019
