Cota Funeral Home
335 Park Street
North Reading, MA 01864
(978) 664-4340
DELANNE F. (PUOPOLO) CORVINO

DELANNE F. (PUOPOLO) CORVINO Obituary
CORVINO, Delanne F. (Puopolo) Of North Reading, Jan. 10th. Beloved wife of the late Robert E. Corvino, Sr. Devoted mother of Robert E. Corvino, Jr. and his wife Stacey, and John A., all of North Reading. Cherished nana of Leah Marie, Alexis Rose, Robert E. Corvino, III, Anthony Robert and Michael John. Funeral from the Cota Funeral Home, 335 Park St. (corner of Park St. and Rte. 28), NORTH READING, at Reading line, on Friday, Jan. 17th, at 9am. Funeral Mass in St. Maria Goretti Church, 112 Chestnut St., Lynnfield, at 10am. Relatives and friends may visit at the Funeral Home Thursday, 4-8pm. Interment Riverside Cemetery, North Reading. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Delanne's name to , 70 Walnut St., #301, Wellesley, MA 02481. www.cotafuneralhomes.com Cota Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service

North Reading

978-664-4340 / 781-944-1765
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 15, 2020
