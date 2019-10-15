|
BARNES-MACHORE, Delia With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our mother, Delia Barnes-Machore, age 83, on October 12th, 2019. Due to complications from Alzheimer's disease, Delia passed away peacefully in her sleep. She was born in 1936 in Costa Rica. She migrated to Boston, Massachusetts at the age of 20 and later became a citizen of the United States. In 1970, she married John Machore. Delia was a fun, loving and warm person. An avid reader of love novels and biographies, she also took delight in action movies. She worked as a homemaker and for many years as a CNA, caring for the elderly. After she retired, she worked part-time at an assisted living facility and spent her free time as a member of the North Cambridge Senior Center, where she enjoyed various field trips. She took an interest in crocheting and collecting dolls. Our mother's love for people also extended itself to animals as we cared for everything from birds, cats, dogs, fish and hamsters in our pet-friendly home. She was often known as "The lady with the little dog." She is survived by her four daughters, Rosina Gaye, Ana Barnes, Karen Everard and Stephanie Machore and her two sons, Handel Barnes and John Barnes. Also survived by 7 loving grandchildren and 2 loving great-grand-children. Delia will be missed for her high-spirited personality, her laughter, her savory meals and most importantly her friendship. A Memorial Service will be held in the Keefe Funeral Home, 2175 Massachusetts Ave., NORTH CAMBRIDGE, Friday, October 18th, 12PM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend, and may visit with her family from 10 to 12pm in the Funeral Home. Interment will be private. For directions, or to leave a message of condolence, please see keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 16, 2019