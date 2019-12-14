|
DeMODENA-MARTINS, Delia M. "Dee" At 57 years, in Revere, after a courageous battle with metastatic cancer on December 11th. Beloved wife of Leonard V. "Lenny" DeModena. Adored mother to Desiree Murray, Atty. Dianne E. DeModena-Saunders & husband William Saunders, all of Revere & Denine E. Morgan of Warwick, RI. Devoted daughter to Laura (Nunes) Martins-Marques & husband Antonio of Madison, ME & the late John F. Martins. Dear sister of Grace Carreiro of Anson, ME, Jo-Ann Pouliot & husband Danny of RI, Suzann Martins of OH, Diane Darosa & husband Alvaro of FL, Caroline Martins of RI, John Martins & wife, Samantha of Madison, ME & the late Maria & Grace Martins, John Martins & Maria Natale. Cherished grandmother to Destiny R. & Deja S. Martin & William O. Saunders, all of Revere & Delina A. MacKay of Warwick, RI. Also lovingly survived by many special aunts, uncles, cousins & friends. Family & friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours on Thursday, December 19th from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107) REVERE, followed by a Funeral Mass in the Immaculate Conception Church (Corner of Beach St. & Winthrop Ave.), Revere, at 11:30 a.m. & immediately followed by interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Parking available left of the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959. For more information, please visit vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 15, 2019