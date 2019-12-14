Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vertuccio & Smith Funeral Home
773 Broadway
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-7756
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Vertuccio & Smith Funeral Home
773 Broadway
Revere, MA 02151
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
11:30 AM
Vertuccio & Smith Funeral Home
773 Broadway
Revere, MA 02151
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DELIA DEMODENA-MARTINS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DELIA M. "DEE" DEMODENA-MARTINS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DELIA M. "DEE" DEMODENA-MARTINS Obituary
DeMODENA-MARTINS, Delia M. "Dee" At 57 years, in Revere, after a courageous battle with metastatic cancer on December 11th. Beloved wife of Leonard V. "Lenny" DeModena. Adored mother to Desiree Murray, Atty. Dianne E. DeModena-Saunders & husband William Saunders, all of Revere & Denine E. Morgan of Warwick, RI. Devoted daughter to Laura (Nunes) Martins-Marques & husband Antonio of Madison, ME & the late John F. Martins. Dear sister of Grace Carreiro of Anson, ME, Jo-Ann Pouliot & husband Danny of RI, Suzann Martins of OH, Diane Darosa & husband Alvaro of FL, Caroline Martins of RI, John Martins & wife, Samantha of Madison, ME & the late Maria & Grace Martins, John Martins & Maria Natale. Cherished grandmother to Destiny R. & Deja S. Martin & William O. Saunders, all of Revere & Delina A. MacKay of Warwick, RI. Also lovingly survived by many special aunts, uncles, cousins & friends. Family & friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours on Thursday, December 19th from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107) REVERE, followed by a Funeral Mass in the Immaculate Conception Church (Corner of Beach St. & Winthrop Ave.), Revere, at 11:30 a.m. & immediately followed by interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Parking available left of the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959. For more information, please visit vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DELIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vertuccio & Smith Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -