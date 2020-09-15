1/
DELIA M. (DISANTO) GIUFFRE
1923 - 2020
GIUFFRE, Delia M. (DiSanto) September 12. Beloved wife of the late Dominic Giuffre. Loving mother of Barbara Richards and husband Philip of Gloucester, and Donna McManus and husband James of Methuen. Sister of the late Paul and Michael DiSanto and Theresa Rossi. Grandmother of Joshua Richards and wife Mel, Callee Twomey, Jonathan Twomey, and Shauna and Kacie McManus. Also survived by her 3 great grandchildren. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield on Saturday at 10 o'clock. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD on Friday from 4-7 p.m. Interment, Forest Glade Cemetery Wakefield. Memorial contributions may be made to the Dominic Giuffre Hockey Scholarship Fund, c/o The Scholarship Foundation of Wakefield, Inc., P.O. Box 321, Wakefield, MA 01880, or the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
McDonald Funeral Home
SEP
19
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
7813349966
September 15, 2020
Barbara Jean & Donna and family - Our deepest Sympathy on the passing of your Beautiful Mother. She was Ms Main Street - she loved walking to Church and Main Street to do her daily errands. I enjoyed seeing her walking -she was gifted with giving me a huge Smile and a very loving Hug. Sending Air Hugs to you and your family. xo
Donna Nardone
Friend
September 15, 2020
Donna and Jim and family. I feel for you all knowing all that you have gone through. Remember you have all your memories of good and bad. You know you did all you can may god bless you all . Always in my thoughts and prayers love mr bill
Bill Mcgoldrick
Friend
