GIUFFRE, Delia M. (DiSanto) September 12. Beloved wife of the late Dominic Giuffre. Loving mother of Barbara Richards and husband Philip of Gloucester, and Donna McManus and husband James of Methuen. Sister of the late Paul and Michael DiSanto and Theresa Rossi. Grandmother of Joshua Richards and wife Mel, Callee Twomey, Jonathan Twomey, and Shauna and Kacie McManus. Also survived by her 3 great grandchildren. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield on Saturday at 10 o'clock. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD on Friday from 4-7 p.m. Interment, Forest Glade Cemetery Wakefield. Memorial contributions may be made to the Dominic Giuffre Hockey Scholarship Fund, c/o The Scholarship Foundation of Wakefield, Inc., P.O. Box 321, Wakefield, MA 01880, or the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.