LECHNER, Delia M. (Walsh) Of Roslindale, formerly of South Boston, passed away January 25, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Martin Lechner. Devoted mother of Peter M. Lechner, Michael C. Lechner, Jeanne Marie Tripp and her husband Scott, Maryanne Grammer and her husband Christopher, and Joseph P. Lechner. Loving grandmother of Martin and Rose Tripp. Sister of Karen Puleo and her husband Jack, the late Loretta Walsh, and Barbara Dixon. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Delia was a longtime teacher at St. Theresa of Avila School, West Roxbury. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. John Chrysostom Church, 4750 Washington St,, West Roxbury on Tuesday, January 28th at 10:30am. Please go directly to the church. Visiting Hours omitted. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Delia's memory to The , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. For online guestbook, pemurrayfuneral.com P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 27, 2020