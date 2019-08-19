|
TRAINOR, Delia R. Delia (Staropoli) Trainor, 93, August 18. Born in East Boston, daughter of, Giuseppe and Giuseppina (Rotella) Staropoli. Four children, Joan Bouisseau and her husband, Stephen of Worcester, Peter Trainor and his wife, Kim of Westford, Michael Trainor and his wife, Tami of Orlando, FL, and Francis Trainor and his life partner, Kelli Piotrowsky of Framingham; three siblings, Anthony Staropoli and Jean Staropoli both of East Boston and Rita McDonald and her husband, Michael of Albuquerque, NM; eight grandchildren. Her former husband, Francis J. Trainor and her brother, Michelangelo Staropoli predeceased her. Visiting Hours will be held Wednesday, August 21, from 4 to 7pm at Callahan Fay Caswell Life Celebration Home, 61 Myrtle St. A Funeral Mass to Celebrate Delia's life will be held Thursday, August 22, at 10:30am, in Immaculate Conception Church, 353 Grove St. Burial will follow in Saint John's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to, the Guild of Our Lady of Providence, c/o Joanne Luikey, PO Box 146, Millbury, 01527. www.callahanfay.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 20, 2019