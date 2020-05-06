|
|
DiTULLIO, Delia Regina (Feccia) Passed away on Easter Monday from covid related complications at the Armenian Nursing Home in Jamaica Plain.
Regina was born in Filetto Chieti, Italy on October 08, 1928. She was the oldest daughter of Ruggiero and Angelina Feccia.
Her younger sister, Lina and husband Tomaso Gioioso, both now deceased, raised 5 children in Braintree.
Her older brother Francesco served in WWII and was killed while fleeing from the Germans. During wartime, as the Germans marched through the mountains of Italy, her family and fellow townspeople lived underground for months to avoid capture.
Regina married Angelino DiTullio in Filetto on May 06, 1952. They immigrated to Boston in 1956.
She is survived by her 3 children Giacomo, Donetta and Francesco, six grandsons and one great-granddaughter.
She was a selfless, sacrificing and loving woman who always put her children first.
Regina's talent and love for cooking and baking was legendary. Her radiant smile always filled the house with cheer and good tidings. She will be missed by all her family and friends.
A private Graveside Service was held. For those that desire, please make any donations possible to the Armenian Nursing Home in Jamaica Plain to help them during these troubled times. Joseph Russo Funeral Home
www.Russofuneralhome.com
617-325-7300
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020