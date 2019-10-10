|
PELLETIER, Deloris ("Day") Of Wakefield. Oct. 7th. Wife of the late Donald A. Pelletier. Mother of Susan P. Taylor and Sandra P. Gass, both of Wakefield, and the late Sally J. Emerson. Grandmother of Matthew Emerson, Tarley Taylor and the late Brendan Emerson. Predeceased by her sister, Patricia Winters. Funeral Service are private. Memorial contributions may be made to the . For obit & guestbook.
Wakefield
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 11, 2019