HALDANE, Delphine Gray Delphine Gray Haldane (Allen) passed away October 17, 2020 at the age of 88. Her passing leaves three daughters, Kathleen Goulette, Elizabeth Gray and Diane Gray, all of Malden. She also leaves three grandchildren, Adam Terrell, Amber Terrell and Amanda Fargo; as well as five great-grandchildren; four nieces; one nephew; and 1 cousin. She was predeceased by son, Stephen William Gray; brother, Howard Allen; and loving husband, Robert Haldane. She was a long-time resident of Malden and was a soloist in the choir at First Congregational Church, and later First Baptist Church. She truly was a remarkable woman who had a multitude of accomplishments and talents. The funeral home is Hamel Lydon. We will be gathering for a Graveside Service at Forest Dale Cemetery in Malden on Wednesday, October 28 at 10:00 a.m. Due to COVID-19, please abide by social distancing guidelines, wear a mask and bring a chair for the cemetery if you would like. In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to Alzheimer's Association View the online memorial for Delphine Gray HALDANE