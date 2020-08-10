|
|
PAPPAS, Demetra (Chronopoulos) Longtime resident of Hingham, MA, passed away August 8, 2020.
Demetra was born on December 5, 1932 in Olympia, Greece. She graduated from Zacharo Olympia High School and received her Bachelor of Arts in Education from the Maraslion Paedagogic Academy in Athens, Greece. She was a teacher in the Olympia Public School System and came to the United States in the early 1960's to join her family. She taught at the United Greek Afternoon Schools of the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of New England in Boston and served as principal of the five day Morning school of the Cathedral. In 1971, Demetra established and started the Greek Afternoon school at the St. Catherine's Quincy, MA, now Braintree, MA, Greek Orthodox Church. Her Greek School teaching career spanned more than 50 years of service to the Greek community. She was also President of the Greek Teachers Association of New England from 1984-1992. Demetra was a devout Orthodox Christian and parishioner at St. Catherine Greek Orthodox Church in Braintree, MA, where she was a member of the Greek Orthodox Ladies Philoptochos Society. She was also a member of the choir at the church. Demetra enjoyed gardening, cooking, baking, spending time at the beach, and traveling. Above all, she greatly enjoyed spending time with her family.
Loving daughter of the late Dionysios and Vasiliki Chronopoulos. Beloved wife of the late George C. Pappas, who passed away in 2016. Dedicated mother of Dr. Christos Pappas and his wife Stephanie of Weston, CT and Dennis Pappas and his fianc?e Janet Manning of Maynard, MA. Cherished Yiayia of Zoe, Andrew, Clio, and Alex. Loving sister of Eleni Alexopoulos and husband Fr. Soterios Alexopoulos of Nashua, NH and Christina Vasilopoulos and husband Elias Vasilopoulos of Canton, MA. Loving sister of the late Maria Papadopoulos and her late brother-in-law Demos Papadopoulos of Lowell. Loving sister of her late brother Napoleon Chronopoulos and his surviving wife Theodora of West Roxbury.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Thursday, from 11 AM- 12 PM, in St. Catherine Greek Orthodox Church, Braintree, followed by the Funeral Service at 12 PM. Burial in Forest Hills Cemetery, Boston. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Demetra may be made to St. Catherine Greek Orthodox Church, 119 Common St., Braintree, MA 02184. Please see Keohane.com for online condolences.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 11, 2020