SPANOS, Demetra (Pernokas) Of Woburn. June 15. Age 96. Wife of the late Evangelus Spanos. Mother of George Spanos of Woburn, Jane Jamison and her husband Michael of Hawaii, Stephen Spanos of Woburn, Philip Spanos and his wife Elizabeth of Woburn, and the late Denise Spanos. Grandmother of Joshua and Alexis Jamison; and she was lovingly referred to as "Yia Yia" by the three children of Frank and Tiffany Goodwin, Frankie, Jr., Tihana, and Trevor, the grandchildren of Elizabeth. Sister of the late Charles, George, Angelo,and Evangelus Pernokas. Visiting Hours will be at the Graham Funeral Home, 3 Arlington Rd. (cor. of Pleasant St.), WOBURN, on Tuesday, June 18 from 5:00-8:00 pm. A second visitation will be held at the Annunciation of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, 70 Montvale Ave., Woburn on Wednesday morning, June 19 from 10:00-11:00 am, followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00 am. Interment at the Woodbrook Cemetery, Woburn. Memorial donations may be made to the Annunciation of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, 70 Montvale Ave., Woburn, MA 01801.



