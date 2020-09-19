LIMBERAKIS, Demetreos "Jim" Of Peabody, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. He is survived by his wife Mary, whom he married on April 23, 1950; sisters Electra Sarigianis and Antoinette Venetos; daughter Evelyn and son-in-law George Rockas; and grandchildren Mary and James. He joins his beloved daughter Helen who passed away earlier this year. His brother, Father John Limberakis, predeceased him. Jim was born October 23, 1926 in Cambridge, MA to the late Anthony J. and Evangeline Limberakis. He grew up in Somerville, MA, and at 17, he convinced his parents to allow him to enlist in the Army Air Corps to serve in World War II. Following the War, he served as Treasurer of the Veterans Association, and was responsible for erecting a memorial in honor of deceased veterans on the grounds of the Dormition of the Virgin Mary, his childhood parish in Somerville. He continued to be civically involved all his life both through the Church and through secular institutions like the City of Peabody Personnel Board, to which both Mayor Nicholas Mavroules and Mayor Peter Torigian appointed him. He went on to a career as a commercial baker, eventually building and running a manufacturing operation in Westborough, MA, for Cumberland Farms capable of bottling soft drinks, frying, glazing, and packaging doughnuts, and producing over 10,000 loaves of bread an hour, among other food products. He retired from Cumberland Farms after over 3 decades as its Director of Operations. As a young man, he spent time with his brother John, of blessed memory, at the Greek Orthodox Seminary in Pomfret, CT. Though he ultimately was not called to the priesthood, Jim lived a life of service to his faith and to his community, touching countless lives. After being a member of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Boston in the 1950s, in 1961, Jim and his family moved to Peabody, MA, and joined the St. Vasilios Greek Orthodox Church. He joined the parish council in 1997, stepping down 19 years later only as his health began to decline. He was recognized for his service, receiving the Orthodox Church's highest honor in being bestowed with the Order of Saint Andrew, Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, in 2010. He also received the Metropolis of Boston Parishioner of the Year Award in 2010 and the Metropolis award from St. Vasilios after he left the parish council in 2017. He took joy in the small things like being able to bring his children and grandchildren on a drive to the beach and treat them to an ice cream cone, but was also deeply grateful for the opportunities available to him and his family and for his ability to travel the world, taking trips to many Caribbean Islands, Greece and throughout Europe. He was particularly blessed to participate in pilgrimages to the Holy Land, to the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople, to Mount Athos and to participate in international religious freedom conferences in Brussels and Berlin sponsored by the Archons. Jim was particularly proud of his grandchildren, Mary and James, and took an active role in their lives from a young age, helping instill in them a strong work ethic and moral compass. He rarely missed a game, concert, or recital, and even traveled all the way to Edinburgh, Scotland, to see Mary perform in a play at the Fringe Festival. Quick to offer a firm handshake, warm smile, and encouraging word to those lucky enough to cross his path, he quietly led by example, working tirelessly to support those around him. The stories are endless: inviting young parishioners alone in a new city over for a holiday meal, carpeting the North Shore with flyers for the annual Greek Festival, or staying after Sunday liturgy to help clean the empty Church, no task was too big or too small. He gave freely of himself and asked nothing in return, except, perhaps, that those around him treat each other with dignity and respect. Jim will serve as an enduring example of the faith, humility, integrity and love, to which we all should aspire. May his memory be eternal. Wake at St. Vasilios Church, Monday, Sept. 21st from 4-7 and private Funeral for family at St. Vasilios Church, Tuesday, Sept. 22nd at 11 a.m. and followed by interment at the family plot at Mount Auburn Cemetery. Donations in Jim's memory can be made to St. Vasilios Church, 5 Paleologos St., Peabody, MA. Arrangements were made by the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, PEABODY. To view an online obituary and sign the guestbook, visit www.ccbfuneral.com View the online memorial for Demetreos "Jim" LIMBERAKIS