PANAGOPOULOS, Demetrios Of Foxboro, formerly of Agaliani, Kiparisia, Greece. June 8, 2019. Loving brother of Nicholas Panagopoulos of Foxboro, Georgia and Angeliki both of Greece and the late Sotiri Panagopoulos. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Demetrios was joint owner and proprietor of Demetrios Convention Center and The Red Snapper Restaurant in Foxboro for over 50 years. Visiting Hours at the P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre Street, WEST ROXBURY, on Wednesday, June 12, from 4-7 pm. Funeral Service and burial will take place in Greece. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Demetrios memory to St. Catherine Greek Orthodox Church, 119 Common St. Braintree, MA 02184. For directions and online guestbook, pemurrayfuneral.com P.E. Murray - FJ Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617-325-2000
Published in The Boston Globe from June 10 to June 11, 2019
