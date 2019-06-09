|
PETRAS, Demetrios V. Of Medford, formerly of Burlington, June 8. Beloved husband of Helen T. (Theophile). Loving father of Billy Petras and his wife Karin of Medford. Proud grandfather of Helena Petras of Billerica, Joanna, Paulina, and Jimmy Petras of Medford. Brother of Victoria Giamarellos of Greece, Necktaria Macrionites of Greece, Nicholas Petras of W. Yarmouth, the late Eleftherios Petras and Evangelos Petras. A Visiting Hour will be held at the Annunciation of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, 20 Montvale Ave., Woburn, on Wednesday, June 12, at from 10 to 11 a.m. Funeral Services will begin at 11 a.m. at the church. Services will conclude with a burial in Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Burlington. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Demetrios's name may be made to the Annunciation of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, 20 Montvale Ave., Woburn, MA 01801. For directions and online guestbook see www.annunciationwoburn.com or www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on June 10, 2019