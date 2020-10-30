1/
DEMETRIUS GEORGE ORPHANOS
1922 - 2020
ORPHANOS, Demetrius George Of Stoneham, formerly of Melrose, Oct 27. Beloved husband of Panayota "Toula" (Kokotsis) Orphanos. Loving father of George D. Orphanos and wife Jacqui of Lynnfield and Nick D. Orphanos and wife Elizabeth of Stoneham. Cherished grandfather of Demi, Lexi, and Ricky Orphanos. Predeceased by one brother and one sister. Also survived by many nieces and nephews in Greece. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald-Finnegan Funeral Home, 322 Main St., STONEHAM, on Sunday, from 1-4pm. COVID-19 guidelines will be in effect. Those attending Visitation should wear a mask and are asked to kindly pay their respects to the family and exit the building to allow for all visitors to greet the family. For obit/guestbook,

www.mcdonaldfs.com

Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
McDonald - Finnegan Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
McDonald-Finnegan Funeral Home Inc
322 Main Street
Stoneham, MA 02180
7814380405
