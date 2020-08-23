|
|
KOTRONIS, Demosthenes Demosthenes C. Kotronis, of Marblehead, MA, peacefully passed away on August 21, 2020 after a long and wonderful life. Demos was the beloved husband of the late Stella (Roumeliotis), with whom he shared 45 years of marriage. Demos became a board-certified Anesthesiologist. He worked at New England Deaconess and Salem Hospital and then became the Chief of Anesthesiology at J.B. Thomas Hospital in Peabody, MA where he served from 1963 until his retirement. He also served as President of the Medical staff and as a member of the executive committee. He belonged to the American and Massachusetts Societies of Anesthesiologists, as well as the American Medical Association. Demos will be greatly missed by his daughters, Georgia Olson and her husband, Scott, Joan Klemm and her husband, Ted, and Christina Reulbach and her husband, Paul; seven grandchildren, Alexandra Olson Fenty and her husband, Steve, Erik Olson and his wife, Lorelei, Zachary and Nicole Klemm, and Emma, Carissa and Nicholas Reulbach; two great-grandchildren, Dean and Stella Fenty; two brothers, Michael and Aristides Kotronis of Greece; and many cousins, nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by brothers, Chrystotomos, Christos and Vasili. Visiting Hours: Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral service and interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Vasilios Building Fund, 5 Paleologos St., Peabody, MA 01960. For online guestbook, please go to ccbfuneral.com
View the online memorial for Demosthenes KOTRONIS
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 24, 2020